Newswrap, May 21: Vicky Kaushal & Sara start Ashwatthama shoot from sept; The Family Man renewed for season 3

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to start shooting for Ashwatthama from September 2021. Sushmita Sen celebrates 27 years of winning Miss Universe and more.

Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man renewed for season 3

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man’s season 2 got released two days back and the response has been overwhelming. Though Season 2 will release on a major OTT platform on June 4 but the season 3 for the show has officially been confirmed. Manoj Bajpayee will reprise the role of Srikant Tiwari.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan start Ashwatthama shoot from September

Directed by ‘URI’ filmmaker Aditya Dhar who launched Vicky into superstardom. His next two-part mega-budget venture ‘Ashwatthama’ with Vicky playing the titular part opposite Sara Ali Khan is finally set to begin principal photography from September 2021. Release date not announced yet.

RRR post-release digital & satellite rights sold for 325 crore

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR has been making waves even before the first official trailer of the film is out. It can be confirmed that RRR is a part of the biggest pre-release digital and satellite deal in India. The post-release digital and television rights for the film have been sold for a whopping 325 crore.

Sushmita Sen celebrates 27 years of winning Miss Universe

The prolific Sushmita Sen was crowned the most beautiful woman in Universe in 1994. 27 years later she mentioned that becoming a Miss Universe is not only a personal victory but the fact that she stood on the podium getting crowned has but it was a proud moment for India as it got etched in history forever.

posts unseen Aditya Chopra image with

To mark the occasion of Aditya Chopra’s birthday, Karan Johar posted an unseen picture of Aditya Chopra from a vacation where both of them were playing the role of obedient uncles to ’s son Aryan Khan. He even jokingly wrote (yes yes he exists!!) based on Aditya Chopra’s lack of presence in the media.

