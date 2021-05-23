Newswrap, May 22: Maine Pyar Kiya music director Vijay Patil’s demise; Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika

Maine Pyar Kiya's music director Vijay Patil passes away due to a heart attack at the age of 78; Arjun Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Malaika Arora; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Vijay Patil passes away

Renowned music director Vijay Patil, who is known for composing music for movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath Saath Hain, passed away of a heart attack at the age of 78. His son Amar told Indian Express, “My father passed away at 2:00 am on Saturday. He died due to a heart attack.”

Arjun says Rakul will be 'perfect girlfriend'

In a chat with Pinkvilla, talked about his Sardar Ka Grandson costar Rakul Preet Singh. He said, "Iss waqt all the boys who are seeing saying 'wow Rakul is the perfect girlfriend.'" The actress agreed with Arjun's remark and said, "I would be."

Karisma, Kareena share pictures of grandparents

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor took the social media by a storm as they shared a heartfelt post for their grandparents Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor on Instagram as they remembered them with a beautiful picture. Sharing the memory, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress wrote, “Dada Dadi.”

Sooryavanshi & Bell Bottom’s release

addressed the reports about Sooryavanshi & Bell Bottom’s Independence Day release and called it mere speculations. The actor also asserted that the makers will be making the announcement about the release at the right time.

Arjun on dating Malaika

Arjun Kapoor was quizzed about dating , who is older to him. The actor stated that he has kept a respectful boundary and respects his partner. “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner,” he said.

