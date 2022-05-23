Newswrap, May 22: Varun Dhawan's Jug Jugg Jeeyo's trailer launch, Deepika Padukone's new look at Cannes & more

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s trailer launch

On May 22, the trailer of the much-anticipated film Jug Jugg Jeeyo was released. It stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in key roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Karan Johar. This family drama is all about emotions and entertainment.

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone goes retro in green

Deepika Padukone has been overwhelmed about attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. Every day she treats her fans with a new look at French Riviera. For the sixth day of the grand event, the actress opted for a green polka-dotted jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton, as she channelled the retro queen in her.

Gauri Khan wishes daughter Suhana Khan on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter turned a year wiser on May 22. On the occassion, Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana to wish her. In the photos, the star kid looked absolutely stunning. She sported a colourful printed coat with pink pants and absolutely rocked the look. She completed the look with pink heels. Her wavy hair beautifully framed her face. While sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, "Birthday girl."

Kareena Kapoor enjoys french fries in Darjeeling

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Darjeeling. During the shoot, she ate delicious french fries and shared the video on Instagram. Sharing this video, Kareena wrote, “When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff.”

Kartik Aaryan surprises fans with Tandav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Everybody is already familiar with Kartik Aaryan's impeccable dancing skills but they got a whole new taste of that as the star has done some amazing work at Tandav in his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As per a source, "Kartik trained non-stop for an entire week to nail that small dance sequence where he performs Tandav."

