Newswrap, May 23: Deepika Padukone's new Cannes look, Ibrahim with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's crew; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan strikes a pose with the crew of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Currently, Ibrahim Ali Khan is assisting Karan Johar on his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Over the weekend, a bunch of new photos of Ibrahim and RRKPK crew were shared on Instagram by one crew member named Lenn. In the pictures, Ibrahim and the rest of the crew can be seen smiling and striking a pose. In fact, the crew also went a bit filmy and struck the 'happy family K3G pose’.

Dia Mirza, Shreya Dhanwanthary get candid on short film Gray, consent & inclusive storytelling

A few days ago, Amazon MiniTV dropped a short film titled Gray, starring Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Pinkvilla sat down for a brief chat with the short's two lead actors, Dia and Shreya, who are front and center of the story. We got talking about consent, why the script spoke to them and how much has the space for women performers changed.

Deepika Padukone amazes in black feathery gown on red carpet

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022 has been no less than a visual treat. Deepika left everyone in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning black feathery number for her appearance today. It’s needless to say then, that fans cannot keep calm.

Kriti Sanon opens up on her new journey as an entrepreneur

On May 23, Kriti Sanon marked 8 years as an actress in the industry, and on this special occasion, she announced her new venture as an entrepreneur. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti talked about her journey and said: "This day is very important to me and more importantly the significance it holds and is going to hold in my life forever…”

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor & others are a cheerful bunch during dance rehearsals

Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on the The Archies's sets on Sunday, 22 May. Several of her co-stars took to social media to wish Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and one of them was also Suhana's choreographer Caesar Gonsalves of Bosco-Caesar duo. Taking to Instagram, Caesar shared a bunch of photos of The Archies gang from their dance rehearsals.

