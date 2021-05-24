Newswrap, May 23: Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard reportedly booked; Suhana Khan’s 21st birthday & more

From Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard allegedly being booked for rape and cheating to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan’s celebrating her 21st birthday; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kangana’s bodyguard booked

's bodyguard landed in troubled waters when a case under Sections 376, 377, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against him last week. Senior Police Inspector Bharat Gaikwad of DN Nagar Police Station shared details about the case with IANS without confirming the identity of the accused.

Suhana’s 21st birthday

and 's daughter turned 21 and celebrated her birthday in New York. The young starlet shared a photo of herself wearing a pastel green coloured bodycon dress with a halter neck shoulder.

Kareena’s Sunday selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on her official Instagram stories and urged her fans to “Stay Safe, Stay home and don’t lose hope” amid the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic. In the photo, the actress could be seen wearing a simple pink coloured kurta and looked absolutely beautiful in it.

Neena announces autobiography

Veteran actor Neena Gupta took to her social media handle to announce her new book titled 'Sach Kahun Toh'. The autobiography would be a reflection on her journey in Indian cinema and her personal life.

Tiger gives a shoutout to fans

Tiger Shroff made his acting debut with Heropanti and since then the actor has floored fans across the country. As the actor marked seven successful years in the industry, he reflected on his journey and thanked fans for showering him with immense love.

