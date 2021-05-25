Newswrap, May 24: Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan’s favourite meal; Ananya Panday returns to Mumbai & more

Newswrap, May 24: From Ananya Panday returning to the city with mom Bhavna to Shahid Kapoor sharing his stylish photos, here are important stories from the previous day.

Bebo’s favourite meal

Kareena, who is an avid social media user, in her latest post, gave her fans a sneak peek into her favourite lunch, a traditional Kerala-style dish served on a banana leaf. The lunch includes red rice, with sambhar and Aviyal. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “My favourite meal” followed by a heart emoji.

Ananya returns to Mumbai with her mother

On Monday, the actress was snapped by paps at the airport with her mother Bhavna Pandey. The mother-daughter duo came back from New York. For the outing, they kept it casual and comfy.

flaunts his suave look

The Kabir Singh star shared a couple of his stunning photos on his Instagram handle, leaving everyone in awe of his dapper looks and fashion sense. He captioned the post as, “Stay sharp .. wait for it...”

Deepika to play dacoit queen in Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial is titled Baiju Bawra and the filmmaker is keen to have on board to play the female lead in the film. The actress will play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati in Bhansali’s forthcoming flick which is likely to go on floors by Mid-2022

.

Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka to release in September

An insider revealed to Pinkvilla that Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film Dhamaka will release on Netflix in September. “The initial plan was to unveil it in June, but for now they have decided on September. Meanwhile, the post production work on the film is going on in full swing,” said a source close to the development.

