Newswrap, May 25: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli help raise funds to save a child’s life; KJo’s birthday & more

From Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli raising funds for a young patient to Karan Johar celebrating his 49th birthday; Here are key stories from the previous day.

’s birthday

Bollywood’s renowned filmmaker Karan Johar turned a year older today. On his birthday, wishes from all his colleagues, friends from the industry poured in. Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , , Kajol, and more penned wishes for Karan on his special day.

Anushka & Virat raise funds

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli came out to help people by raising funds amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However, the two is once again made headlines today, as they aided in raising funds to save a child’s life.

The Kapil Sharma Show comeback

The Kapil Sharma Show has entertained the audience a lot in the past. According to the report, the show will be making a comeback with a new season in July. The show will be hitting the small screens from 21st July onwards and shooting of the show has also started.

The Family Man 2 controversy

Raj & DK’s The Family Man 2 has been making headlines since the web show’s trailer was released. While people were excited about the popular show’s new season, others were not happy with the way Tamils were portrayed in the show. Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his thoughts on the controversy.

Dilip Joshi’s birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi turned a year older today. The actor is popularly known as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the sitcom and has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has essayed many roles before he became Jethalal.

