Newswrap, May 27: Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty; Satyadev & Nassar join Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu

From filmmaker Anurag Kashyap going through angioplasty after suffering chest pain to south actors Satyadev and Nassar joining Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu; Here are highlights from the previous day.

Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty

‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director Anurag Kashyap recently rushed for the angioplasty after experiencing mild chest pain. As reported in Midday, doctors found certain blockages in his heart. Anurag got admitted into the hospital instantly. He is advised to rest for a week at least before pursuing any work.

Satyadev and Nassar join the cast of Ram Setu

The shooting of starrer Ram Setu began fee weeks ago and got put on hold as the superstar tested COVID positive. The film about an architect discovering the truth of a mythical bridge built during the Ramayan era stars Jacqueline Fernandez and now southern actors Satyadev and Nassar have joined the star cast.

’s defamation case against KRK

Salman Khan recently filed a defamation case against the film critic KRK post-Radhe’s release. Now, Salman’s legal team has made it clear that the defamation case has not been filed due to KRK’s review of the film. In the statement, it was mentioned that the case got filed because of KRK’s defamatory remarks and series of videos against Salman Khan and the brand ‘Being Human’.

sees a potential sequel in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor, in an interview mentioned that he feels due to the masterfully designed climax of the film, there is a scope for a sequel that could bring back both Sandeep’s and Pinky’s characters. Arjun also mentioned that he will be more than ready to pursue the sequel if Dibakar emerges with a story for it.

Kartik Aaryan parts ways from Freddy

Reports started coming in that after losing out on Dharma Production’s much-awaited sequel Dostana 2 due to an alleged rife with the makers, Kartik Aaryan may no longer be a part of Red Chillies’s Freddy as well. It was reported that Kartik Aaryan returned the 2 crore check back to the makers.

