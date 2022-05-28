Newswrap, May 27: Aryan Khan gets a clean chit from NCB, AbRam's brithday & more

Aryan Khan gets a clean chit from the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case

After eight months, Aryan Khan got a clean chit from NCB in the drug on cruise case. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI in their first tweet wrote, “Cruise drug bust case | All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s EPIC SELFIE at Karan Johar’s bash

Madhuri Dixit took to the Instagram and shared a priceless photo with her husband Dr. Nene, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Gauri from Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The five of them excitedly posed for a photo as Sriram Nene clicked the selfie. While the Karan Arjun actors were seen dressed in black, Gauri wore a blingy golden dress, and Madhuri wore a black shirt with glittery trousers.

Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar's film name changed to Samrat Prithviraj

Just a couple of weeks ahead of the release of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer movie Prithviraj, there seems to be a change in the title. The title of the film has now been changed to Samrat Prithviraj. This move comes after a PIL by Shree Rajput Karni Sena was filed through their advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager shares UNSEEN pictures of AbRam

AbRam celebrated his 9th birthday on 27th May. While Gauri Khan shared a cute video of the adorable munchkin, SRK’s manager shared some adorable never-seen-before pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan SLAMS trolls targetting BFF Amrita Arora for age & weight

Amrita Arora made the headlines recently after she was trolled for her age and weight. Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared Amrita’s story and wrote "Way to go Amuuu”.

