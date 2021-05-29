Newswrap, May 28: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Jacqueline talks about COVID 19

Actor Arjun Kapoor would be seen in Ajay Bahl’s next film, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh; Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about the prolonged pandemic situation; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Sajid Nadiadwala to vaccinate crew

Amid the Corornavirus pandemic, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has decided to vaccinate the crew of his productions - the Tiger Shroff fronted Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, starrer Bachchan Pandey co-starring Kriti Sanon, ’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead and Ahan Pandey’s launch pad, Tadap with Tara Sutaria.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sajid Nadiadwala to vaccinate crew of Heropanti 2, Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali & Tadap

in Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller

According to sources, Arjun Kapoor has come on board acclaimed director, Ajay Bahl’s next film which would be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh. For the unversed, Ajay’s last film was Section 375 featuring Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chaddha, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhatt, proved to be a commercial success.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Two actresses to come on board

was first to hail Asim Riaz’s single

Asim Riaz’s debut single ‘Back to Start’ released a few days back and has received a lot of love. Varun Dhawan was the first celebrity to shower praise on the rap. Speaking about the actor Asim said, “He likes rap but I don’t know if he is rapping. If he is rapping we are coming down with a collaboration.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan was first to hail Asim Riaz’s single; Latter opens up on possibility of collaboration

Jacqueline on shortage of oxygen amid COVID

Jacqueline Fernandez has also opened up about the prolonged pandemic situation in a recent chat with Hindustan Times. The actress also defined the current situation as “heartbreaking” and discussed how difficult this past year has been for her.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez on shortage of oxygen amid COVID 19: That’s something which we all took for granted

Twinkle Khanna gets a ‘makeover’ from

Profound author Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of her donning a "makeover” which she got from her daughter. In the photo, we can see the author’s face smeared with lipstick. In the caption of the photo, she comically described her new look as a "punishment".

Also Read: Twinkle Khanna gets a ‘makeover’ from daughter Nitara; Tahira Kashyap calls the little one a ‘visionary’; PIC

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×