Newswrap, May 28: Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat's nameplate goes missing, JugJugg Jeeyo's new song & more

Priyanka Chopra gets nostalgic as she remembers Nani on her birthday

Priyanka went down memory lane on Friday as she fondly remembered her grandmother on her birthday today. The Baywatch star shared a picture of her 'Nani' on her Instagram story and wished her on her birthday, Priyanka captioned it: "Happy Birthday Nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji.

JugJugg Jeeyo's The Punjaabban Song released

The makers of JugJugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the first-ever track of the film titled 'The Punjaabban Song.' It is sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. The lyrics were penned by Tanishk Bagchi and Abrar Ul Haq.

Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman to perform at IPL closing ceremony

A closing ceremony will take place before the final game of the 15th edition on May 29 and now it has been reported that Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman have been roped in to perform at the IPL 2022.

Sonu Sood opens up on returning to Salman Khan's Dabangg franchise & Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Kinng 2

In his conversation with Pinkvilla Sonu was quizzed about his return to the Dabangg franchise. To this, the actor stated, “I don’t know whether I’ll be able to return to the Dabangg franchise or not”. During the interaction, Sonu was also quizzed about working with Akshay Kumar on Singh Is Kinng 2, to which he stated, “I don’t know. I think Anees Bazmee, the director of the movie, would be a better individual to say that”.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s new nameplate worth Rs 25 lakh goes missing?

Shah Rukh and Mannat became the talk of the town of late after the bungalow got a new nameplate after years. And now, Mannat is once again making the headlines after the new nameplate has reportedly gone missing.

