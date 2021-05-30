Newswrap, May 29: Kangana Ranaut reunites with family after quarantine; Virat & Anushka’s Insta banter

From actress Kangana Ranaut meeting her family again after being under quarantine to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's adorable conversation on Instagram; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Virat & Anushka’s Insta banter

Virat Kohli conducted an AMA session on his Instagram handle in which he answered people’s questions. During the chat, also dropped a question. She asked him where he had kept her headphones. Virat replied, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” and a heart emoji.

Kangana reunites with family

was diagnosed with Coronavirus early this month and had undergone home isolation. The actress finally got to meet her family in Manali after her quarantine period and she couldn’t stop gushing about it. She took to social media and shared some happy pictures of her reunion with her family.

Late Irrfan Khan’s unseen pics

Babil Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled the "best Holi celebrations of his life", which he celebrated with his father Irrfan and mother Sutapa Sikdar at filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s house. Taking to his Instagram handle, Babil shared the old pictures along with a sweet note.

Pankaj Kapur’s birthday

As Pankaj Kapur turned a year older today, the veteran actor received heartwarming birthday wishes and love from his family, fans and close friends from the industry. also took to his social media handle to extend the birthday greeting to his father.

Ryan Stephen passes away

The producer of Indoo Ki Jawani, Ryan Stephen passed away reportedly in the early hours of Saturday. The news of his demise came as a shock to his friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry. The cause of his demise is yet to be known.

