Newswrap, May 29: Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead, Laal Singh Chaddha trailer out & more

Deepika Padukone bids adieu to Cannes 2022

For the closing ceremony, Deepika Padukone went for an ethereal Indian look. She donned a regal saree with ruffles and she looked like a Greek goddess. The look was complemented with a dramatic, stunning pearl necklace and beautiful earrings. She attended the film festival this year as a jury member.

Read More: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone signs off from the film festival in a gorgeous white ruffle saree; PICS

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

In a shocking incident, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa village on May 29. The incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

Read More: Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in Mansa village

Laal Singh Chaddha’s trailer out

The trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was released after much wait. The film will also star South sensation Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. Indeed, the trailer took all the fans on a feel-good ride. It was released with huge fanfare today on television amidst the T20 finale match.

Read More: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan will take you on an extraordinary journey

Ranveer Singh gives power-packed performance at IPL closing ceremony

Ranveer who is known for his eclectic fashion choice left everyone stunned with his attire and infectious energy at this cultural event held prior to the final match that happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He danced to Thalapathy Vijay's famous song 'Vaathi coming,' RRR's 'Nattu Nattu,' enacted to KGF star Yash's popular dialogue. He also grooved to actress-wife Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar,' and other hit songs from his films.

Read More: IPL 2022 Finale: Ranveer Singh burns stage with electrifying performances on 'Naatu Naatu' & other hit songs

Alia Bhatt enjoys sunshine in London

Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone in London. She dropped a couple of her pictures looking super cute as she enjoyed the sunlight. For snaps, Alia dressed in a yellow coloured tie and dye tee that she paired with olive pants. Heart Of Stone stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.

Read More: Alia Bhatt searches her sunshine in new London PICS; Arjun Kapoor says 'But your sunshine is in Mumbai'