Newswrap, May 3: Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan release postponed; Salman Khan hails Jacqueline Fernandez & more

From Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan postponing due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic to Salman Khan praising Jacqueline Fernandez for Dil De Diya; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Toofaan release postponed

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan which is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, was slated to release on May 21. The actor shared a statement from the makers wherein Toofaan team has urged people to stay indoors during the pandemic, while announcing the postponement of the film’s release.

Salman hails Jacqueline

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Dil De Diya was recently shared on YouTube. praised Jacqueline Fernandez by saying, ‘Jackie has killed it in the song. She worked so hard that her knees were swollen but she didn’t stop at all.’

Nargis Dutt’s death anniversary

On Nargis Dutt’s 40th death anniversary, Sanjay Dutt treated fans with a throwback picture as he remembered her mother. In the pic, Nargis was seen hugging her son and this pic spoke volumes about the unconditional love between a mother and son.

Kangana on Covid-19

urged people to plant more trees as she thinks that we are forcefully drawing oxygen from nature. The actress even questioned the government on how we are going to compensate for all the oxygen we are taking from mother nature.

Janhvi calls late Irrfan ‘Iconic’

Janhvi Kapoor shared scenes of the film 'Life in a Metro' starring late Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year.Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared two scenes and called him ‘Iconic’. The late actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium.

