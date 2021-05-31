Newswrap, May 30: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Adarsh Gourav’s next project; Paresh Rawal’s birthday

From actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav joining Zoya Akhtar for her upcoming project to Paresh Rawal celebrating his 66th birthday; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Zoya Akhtar’s next production

For Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming production, the filmmaker will be collaborating with Ananya Panday. The film will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. A source told Pinkvilla, “Zoya will be producing this film, while debutant filmmaker Arjun will direct the project.”

Amitabh Bachchan shares father’s poems

Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and his poems that have inspired people of all ages. The actor also pointed out that how his father's manuscripts are all over the place due to change in multiple residences.

Janhvi Kapoor shares artistic talent

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her paintings and displayed her spectacular painting skills. In the photo, the star can be seen sitting in a room full of amazing artwork. Her paintings consisted of portraits as well as breathtaking sceneries.

Paresh Rawal’s 66th birthday

Paresh Rawal celebrated his 66th birthday and wishes poured in for the legendary performer. Fans took to social media to share posters and dialogues from his films and wished him. Actress also took to her official Instagram handle and wished the actor.

Asim Riaz recommends home workout

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz recommended a few exercises that one can do at home to remain fit, and increase immunity that can help fight Covid 19. “Firstly, they should start home yoga. I have learnt everything from the internet,” he said.

