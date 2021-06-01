Newswrap, May 31: Sonu Sood talks about condition of COVID 19 orphans; Priyanka Chopra’s ‘fresh Monday face’

From actor Sonu Sood discussing the situation of COVID 19 orphans in an interview to actress Priyanka Chopra sharing a glimpse of her relaxing day; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Tiger 3 scriptwriters

Over the last few months, there have been ample speculations across as to who the writers on board Tiger 3. The film is written by the YRF head, Aditya Chopra, and Shridhar Raghavan, who also wrote the and Tiger Shroff blockbuster, War.

Angad Bedi on staying afar from Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi spoke about how challenging it was to stay by himself anxious in the isolation waiting for a negative report. He further mentioned that it was really difficult for him to separate from family and making his little daughter understand that she won’t be able to see her father for a few days.

Sonu Sood on the condition of COVID 19 orphans

Sonu Sood spoke about being in touch with the families and those children who have lost both parents to COVID. The actor mentioned making a request to the state government and asking them to provide free education to the orphans with regular pension as income to those families who have lost earning members.

lip syncs to Justin Bieber’s Peaches

In a recent viral video, ’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is studying in New York City, can be seen jamming to Justin Bieber's hit song Peaches along with a friend. The video appears to be taken in an empty classroom.

shows off her glowing face

In her latest post, Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her relaxing time with her doggo Panda. She took to her Instagram story and shared an alluring sunkissed selfie of herself, flaunting her glowing skin. In the photo, the actress can be seen sitting as she takes a candid click of herself.

