Newswrap, May 4: Akshay Kumar completes 3 decades in B’wood, Salman-Shehnaaz’s bond, Koffee with Karan & more

As Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood, YRF releases Prithviraj’s new poster

Akshay recently completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and YRF celebrated the actor’s special milestone by creating a new Prithviraj poster. This film is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Salman Khan & Shehnaaz Gill’s sweet bond

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was papped at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash last night. Photos of her hugging the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor and him walking her to her car, at the party went viral on social media, with fans going gaga over Salman and Shehnaaz’s bond.

Koffee With Karan season 7 to go digital

Today, Karan Johar teased his fans as he bluffed everyone with the announcement that his popular chat show Koffee With Karan won’t be returning to television screens. He latter announced that the show will be streaming directly on an OTT platform and will have many special and new segments on it.

Ranveer Singh’s Jayesbhai Jordaar gets U/A Certificate with zero cuts

Ranveer Singh's upcoming comedy-drama film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The trailer was released a few days back and it has received a positive response from the audience. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, now, the Central Board of Film Certification has passed the film with a U/A certificate with zero cuts.

Tiger Shroff to start shooting for Rambo by year-end

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Tiger Shroff’s Rambo, that will be helmed by Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand will go on floors by year-end. “Before that Rohit and Tiger will invest around four to five months to prepare for the film. Rohit will start working on it after he wraps up his next - Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. While Tiger will train for the larger-than-life action sequences, Rohit will begin the pre-production formalities like locking the supporting cast and finalising the shoot locations. Producer Siddharth Anand doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for this project.” informed a source close to the development.

