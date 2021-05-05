Newswrap, May 4: Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter suspension; Deepika Padukone’s dad hospitalised for COVID 19 & more

From Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut’s social media handle after a series of contentious tweets to Deepika Padukone’s family getting tested positive for Coronavirus; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Kangana’s Twitter suspension

's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform after the actress tweeted a picture of a rape victim from Bengal lying in a pool of blood. Soon after the news surfaced, the actress quickly began trending on Twitter.

Prakash Padukone hospitalised

’s family has also been tested positive for Coronavirus. According to media reports, the actress’s mother and sister have also been diagnosed with the virus and went into home quarantine, while her father Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised for the same in Bengaluru.

Randeep provides Covid relief

Randeep Hooda joined hands with Khalsa Aid to provide oxygen concentrators to patients battling the COVID 19 virus in the country. The actor shared a video on his official Instagram handle and urged people to come forward and help others.

Nikki Tamboli’s brother’s demise

Nikki Tamboli's brother was battling with COVID 19 and the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant even held a puja to pray for his well-being. Unfortunately, her brother breathed his last today and the actress took to social media to share the heartbreaking news.

Lucky Ali’s death hoax

Lucky Ali’s death started to trend on Tuesday evening on Twitter and the fans started to pay their condolences to the beloved singer. Nafisa Ali confirmed to a news outlet that Lucky Ali is perfectly alive and doing absolutely fine.

