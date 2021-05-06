Newswrap, May 5: Radhe title track released; Ludo editor Ajay Sharma passes away due to COVID 19 & more

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe’s title track released. Jagga Jasoos and Ludo editor Ajay Sharma passed away due to COVID 19. Here are key stories from the previous day.

Radhe title track released

and starrer Radhe’s title track sung by Sajid released and exceeded fan’s expectations. This is the third song from the movie after Seetimaar and Dil De Diya. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid before Wajid passed away. Salman is swagging his moves and looks in the song on the upbeat.

Ludo editor Ajay Sharma passes away

Ajay Sharma, who has edited major Hindi motion pictures like Ludo and Jagga Jasoos passed away due to COVID 19 complications. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Nikkhil Advani paid tribute to the young and talented editor who had much more to offer to the cinema. He passed away in Delhi on Tuesday after being admitted for two weeks.

Sonu Sood supported loved ones of people who died from oxygen scarcity

Sonu Sood opened up on Twitter to support the loved ones of people who lost their life due to oxygen scarcity. He wrote on Twitter, “Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family.”

Rangoli Chandel slams actor

Karan Patel recently shared his views on ’s tweet regarding the amount of oxygen people are using and how will the people compensate nature for it. Karan called her one of the best stand-up comedians India has produced. Rangoli slammed Karan on social media called him a ‘Nalla person’.

Marathi actress Abhilasha Patil passed away

Prolific Marathi actress Abhilasha Patil died of COVID 19. She is survived by her son and husband. The actress has worked in Hindi films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Good Newwz amongst others. Sanjay Kulkarni who works with her in a soap called BaapManus informed Indian Express of her sad demise.

