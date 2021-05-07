Newswrap, May 6: Aamir Khan's in Kargil for Laal Singh Chaddha; Lucky Ali addresses death rumours & more
Aamir’s in Kargil
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s makers confirmed that the former is scouting for locations in Kargil and Ladakh. According to the report, a source said that the actor handpicked a 4-member team to fly with him to the location for recce.
Lucky Ali’s addresses rumours
Recently, there had been a lot of rumours about Lucky Ali’s demise and he even made it up the trending page as fans expressed their shock on social media. The singer took to his Instagram handle to address the hoax and comically wrote, “Hi Everyone. Just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha.”
Arijit’s mother hospitalised
Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised in Kolkata after not being well for some time. The singer’s family has not released any statement, which is why the reason behind her hospitalisation is not known till now.
Dalip Tahil’s son arrested
Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Police branch has arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of veteran actor Dalip Tahil, for allegedly purchasing drugs. The alleged chat, recovered from the police, shows that the star kid had demanded the contraband substance several times.
Sonu donates COVID relief
Sonu Sood has been helping continuously amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has also garnered a lot of appreciation for this. The actor donated oxygen cylinders and shared a video on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Oxygen from my side on your way.”
