Newswrap, May 6: Aamir Khan's in Kargil for Laal Singh Chaddha; Lucky Ali addresses death rumours & more

From the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha confirming Aamir Khan is hunting for locations for the film in Kargil to singer Lucky Ali hilariously debunking rumours of his demise on social media; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Aamir’s in Kargil

and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s makers confirmed that the former is scouting for locations in Kargil and Ladakh. According to the report, a source said that the actor handpicked a 4-member team to fly with him to the location for recce.

Lucky Ali’s addresses rumours

Recently, there had been a lot of rumours about Lucky Ali’s demise and he even made it up the trending page as fans expressed their shock on social media. The singer took to his Instagram handle to address the hoax and comically wrote, “Hi Everyone. Just addressing the rumours. I'm alive and well and resting in peace at home. Haha.”

Arijit’s mother hospitalised

Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised in Kolkata after not being well for some time. The singer’s family has not released any statement, which is why the reason behind her hospitalisation is not known till now.

Dalip Tahil’s son arrested

Anti-Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Police branch has arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of veteran actor Dalip Tahil, for allegedly purchasing drugs. The alleged chat, recovered from the police, shows that the star kid had demanded the contraband substance several times.

Sonu donates COVID relief

Sonu Sood has been helping continuously amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has also garnered a lot of appreciation for this. The actor donated oxygen cylinders and shared a video on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Oxygen from my side on your way.”

