Newswrap, May 6: Shah Rukh Khan’s viral PICS, Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer to attend KJo’s B’day bash & more

Shah Rukh Khan’s viral pictures with dignitaries

Shah Rukh Khan hosted several dignitaries at his residence during the week. Many such, who got to experience SRK's warm hospitality, took to Twitter to share photos, that soon went viral on social media. Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia & Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, Ralph Hays, New Zealand Trade Commissioner for South Asia, and Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, Consul general of France in Mumbai, penned down sweet words for SRK’s hospitality.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's latest photos with several dignitaries go viral, actor's appearance worries fans & netizens

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to attend KJo’s 50th birthday bash?

According to a report published in India Today, Karan Johar is planning to host his 50th birthday bash at YRF this year. “The theme of his star-studded party is black and bling. All the directors who have worked under Dharma Productions will be present,” a source was quoted saying. Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested that Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been invited to the party. This isn’t all. Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who share a close bond with Karan Johar are likely to attend the party. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be among the guests.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to attend Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash?

Salman Khan’s intimidation controversy

Salman Khan had made it to the headlines when journalist Ashok Pandey had alleged that he was threatened and assaulted by Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh in 2019 and following a complaint a magistrate's court had issued summons to the duo. The stay on this summons was extended till May 5 and on Thursday it was further extended till June 13. According to reports in India Today, the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC opposing court’s decision to grant relief to Salman Khan by extending the stay on summons.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Intimidation Controversy: Journalist files affidavit in Bombay HC to oppose the extend in summons

Akshay Kumar announces Prithviraj’s trailer release date

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed a few days ago that Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj trailer will be launched on 9 May. On Friday, Akshay Kumar confirmed Pinkvilla's exclusive newsbreak and officially announced that Prithviraj trailer will release on Monday, 9 May. Making the official announcement, Akshay did it in style as the actor flaunted his sword skills. Sharing the video, he captioned it, "It is time #Prithviraj."

ALSO READ: Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar flaunts his sword skills as he officially announces film's trailer release date

Inside PICS of Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar and others’ from Karisma Kapoor’s party

Karisma Kapoor recently held a dinner bash at her place that was attended by her gang Kareena, Malaika, and Amrita, along with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Well, we have got our hands on some inside pictures from the bash.

In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor posing with Manish Malhotra. Bebo looks stunning in a printed dress, whereas Karisma and Manish don an all-black attire. In the next picture, we can see Malaika Arora and Amrita posing with Manish for a selfie. Then we see Maheep Kapoor posing with Manish followed by a selfie of Manish and Karan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & more look fabulous at Karisma Kapoor’s dinner party; INSIDE PICS