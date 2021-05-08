Newswrap, May 7: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser; Vanraj Bhatia passes away & more
Anushka, Virat start fundraiser
Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come forward to help people in need. The couple took to social media on Friday to announce that they are starting a COVID 19 relief fundraiser that will help patients amid the crisis.
Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer
Vanraj Bhatia passes away
Music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday, May 7, morning at his Mumbai residence. According to media reports, the 93-year-old National Award winner was not keeping well for the last few months and was also bedridden.
Also Read: National Award winner and renowned music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away at 93
Sonu on COVID relief
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has consistently helped patients by arranging for oxygen cylinders to battle the deadly virus. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor penned his thoughts about how ‘helpless’ he felt when he could not make someone avail of a bed in the ICU.
Also Read: Sonu Sood expresses his helplessness on not being able to procure an ICU bed: I will make it happen
Anupam receives COVID vaccine
Anupam Kher, who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of March, shared photos of his family at the vaccination center, receiving their second dose. In the video, the actor can be seen signaling a thumbs-up hand gesture.
Also Read: Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher receive second jab of COVID 19 vaccine along with family; PHOTO
Priyanka thanks Hugh
Hollywood star Hugh Jackman backed Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser for relief work in India. The actress also expressed her gratitude to the star on her social media handle for his support.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra thanks Hugh Jackman as he amplifies & seeks support for her COVID 19 fundraiser for India