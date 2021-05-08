Newswrap, May 7: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser; Vanraj Bhatia passes away & more

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli extend their support to people in need amid the Coronavirus crisis; National Award winner Vanraj Bhatia’s demise at the age of 93; Here are key stories from the previous day.

Anushka, Virat start fundraiser

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and Virat Kohli have come forward to help people in need. The couple took to social media on Friday to announce that they are starting a COVID 19 relief fundraiser that will help patients amid the crisis.

Vanraj Bhatia passes away

Music composer Vanraj Bhatia passed away on Friday, May 7, morning at his Mumbai residence. According to media reports, the 93-year-old National Award winner was not keeping well for the last few months and was also bedridden.

Sonu on COVID relief

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has consistently helped patients by arranging for oxygen cylinders to battle the deadly virus. Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor penned his thoughts about how ‘helpless’ he felt when he could not make someone avail of a bed in the ICU.

Anupam receives COVID vaccine

Anupam Kher, who received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the month of March, shared photos of his family at the vaccination center, receiving their second dose. In the video, the actor can be seen signaling a thumbs-up hand gesture.

Priyanka thanks Hugh

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman backed ’s COVID 19 fundraiser for relief work in India. The actress also expressed her gratitude to the star on her social media handle for his support.

