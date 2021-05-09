Newswrap, May 8: Kangana Ranaut tests positive for COVID 19; Sonu Sood calls Sara Ali Khan 'hero' & more
Kangana tests COVID positive
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to inform fans that she has tested positive for COVID 19 and is in self quarantine. The actress shared a throwback photo from her time spent in meditation at Sadhguru's Ashram and revealed that she tested positive for COVID 19.
Sonu calls Sara ‘hero’
Sonu Sood has penned a special note for Sara Ali Khan for her contribution to his foundation. Taking to Twitter, the actor penned a note for the young actress and lauded her efforts in helping his foundation amid the COVID 19 pandemic.
Riddhima sends Mother’s Day wishes
On the occasion of Mother’s day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took the social media by a storm with an adorable post for mommy Neetu Kapoor. The lady shared a monochromatic picture of herself with her mother and called her an iron lady.
Farhan takes COVID 19 vaccine
Farhan Akhtar got his first dose of COVID 19 vaccine as he shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter. Interestingly, the actor revealed that he took the dose via drive through.
Priyanka Chopra’s COVID 19 fundraiser
Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share an update on Priyanka Chopra’s COVID-19 fundraiser. Revealing the number of donations they have collected, the singer expressed his gratitude for people who came forward and contributed to the cause.
