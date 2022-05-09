Newswrap, May 8: Ranveer Singh on discussing baby names with Deepika, Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir's baraat & more

Ranveer Singh reveals he discusses baby names with Deepika Padukone

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh revealed that he already has a list of boy and girl names that he keeps discussing with his wife Deepika. He said, "I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it's because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality...I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it..."

Sanjay Dutt completes 41 years in Bollywood

The actor celebrated his 41 years in the entertainment industry. He took to his social media and shared a picture of his character Rocky from his debut film as he mentioned his journey to the character of Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 and wrote a thankful note in the caption.

Ranveer Singh opens up on Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s debut director

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh opened up on how he trusted the process of working with debut director Divyang Thakkar. A part of his quote read, "he gave me a narration that was ever so memorable. I probably never felt like that during a narration where I'm laughing and crying. I was like, 'Okay, you really have something to say. You're so invested and passionate that it's infectious. This has to be done'."

Neetu Kapoor spills some beans on son Ranbir Kapoor’s Baraat

Neetu Kapoor in a chat with Film Companion revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s baraat went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. and they perform bhangra in the passage. She also said that she wanted a ghodi for her son but they could not do it because of the paparazzi. She also revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had planned the wedding in South Africa earlier.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share UNSEEN wedding pics on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal treated their fans with some unseen photos from their wedding that happened in December last year. The precious memories featured Katrina's mother Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's mum Veena Kaushal. One picture showed his mum Veena dancing her heart out during the baraat, while another featured Katrina and Vicky receiving blessings from Suzanne.

