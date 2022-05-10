Newswrap, May 9: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s New York PICS; Akshay-Manushi’s Prithviraj trailer & more

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s PICS from NYC

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently enjoying their time in New York City. While the husband-and-wife duo holiday there, they also blessed fans’ social media feeds with mushy pictures from their vacation.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj trailer

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Prithviraj is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi trailer just dropped yesterday, on the 9th of May, and fans cannot keep their calm. Akshay will be seen playing the titular role od Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi will be seen as Sanyogita. The duo exuded regal vibes in ethnic wear as the trailer launch event yesterday.

Celebs shower love on Priyanka Chopra’s first PIC with her daughter

On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 8th, Priyanka Chopra shared the very first picture with her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Yesterday, several celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and others showered the post with a lot of love and blessings, as they commented under PeeCee’s priceless picture.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attend Taimur’s Taekwondo class

Yesterday, Taimur was promoted to yellow belt in the presence of his parents Kareena and Taimur. In the video, Kareena made a statement in her royal blue coloured shirt with denim as she arrived at Taimur’s Taekwondo class. On the other hand, Saif was spotted in a white coloured t-shirt with denim. The trio was seen posing happily for the shutterbugs outside the classes.

Arjun Kapoor shares PICS after his 15-months long fitness journey

Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared two pictures: One from February 2021 and the other from May 2022. The two photos highlighted his physical transformation during the period. Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track.”

