Newswrap, Nov 1: Salman Khan starrer Antim new song out, Raj Kundra deletes social media accounts & more

Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth new song titled Bhai ka birthday was released today. The song stars the actor and Aayush Sharma. They will be sharing the screen for the first time. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will be released on 26 November 2021. In the song, Aayush was seen dancing as he celebrate his Bhai’s (the don) birthday with his gang. And on the other hand, Salman Khan, who plays the role of a cop, was seen gatecrashing the party.

Raj Kundra account social media accounts:

Businessman Raj Kundra has permanently deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Reportedly, he took this action following the controversy. He was arrested in a pornography case in July and was released after spending almost two months in jail. Ever since after getting bail in the case, Raj has not made any public appearances.

Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh’s Doctor G to release next year:

The upcoming film Doctor G starring Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana will be released next year. The announcement was made by Ayushmann on social media as he shared a new still from the film with the co-star. Both were seen donning a white medical coat as they posed at what appeared to be a hospital. In the caption, the actor revealed the release date for Anubhuti Kashyap directorial. He wrote, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG”.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Kedarnath visit:

Both actresses are on a Kedarnath trip. Sara Ali Khan has been sharing a lot of pictures from her trip on Instagram. In the photos, Sara can be seen wearing a purple bomber jacket over her black jeans and black boots. She has covered her ears with a grey ear mask. Janhvi Kapoor is also looking stunning in her white bomber jacket as she has left her hair open.

John Abraham to star in an action comedy:

John Abraham will be next seen in director Sajid Khan’s action comedy film. John and Sajid have earlier worked together in the 2012 comedy film, Housefull 2. On the other hand, the actor is gearing up for his next film Satyameva Jayate 2 co-starring Divya Khosla. The film is releasing this month.

Bunty Aur Babli 2’s Luv Ju released:

Bunty Aur Babli 2 new song Luv Ju released. The song features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. Recently, the first song from the film Tattoo Waaliye was also released and the peppy number was showered with love by the fans. The film will be releasing this month on November 19.

