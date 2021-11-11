Newswrap, Nov 11: Shilpa Shetty returns from Himachal Pradesh, Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut & more

Shilpa Shetty returns from Himachal Pradesh:

BBollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has finally returned to Mumbai on Thursday after spending some quality time with family in Himachal Pradesh. Her pictures with husband Raj Kundra at a temple had gone viral on social media. This was their first public appearance after the alleged pornography case. Shilpa was clicked by the paparazzi while making her way out of the airport gate alone. The Hungama 2 actress looked lovely in her airport look. She was seen wearing a white mask. Shilpa took off her mask briefly for paps and then wore it back. She was seen wearing a light coloured top with black tights and leather boots.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty returns to Mumbai after visiting Himachal Pradesh with Raj Kundra; PHOTOS

Sooryavanshi Box Office collection:

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has emerged as the 55th successful film of his career. The movie is still running in the cinema halls all across the country and it is poised to be the 33rd clean hit for Akshay Kumar once it breezes past the Rs 175 crore net at the box-office in its lifetime run. Of the 55 successful films, Mohra and Rowdy Rathore are the biggest hits of Akshay’s career, whereas Housefull 4 is his highest grossing film till date.

Also Read: Box Office: Sooryavanshi emerges the 55th successful film for Akshay Kumar – Poised to be his 33rd clean hit

Kangana Ranaut hints at someone special in her life:

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines lately owing to her winning the Padma Shri Award. She recently opened up about her love life and revealed that she has a 'special someone' in her life. Not just this, she revealed that her 5-year vision for herself includes being married with babies. However, she did not reveal the identity of the person. Kangana said, "Everyone will know soon."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she has a special someone in her life: I see myself as a mother in 5 years & as a wife

Vicky Kaushal on his childhood home:

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is going to make an appearance on the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The promo has already been released. On this show, he talked about his childhood home. The actor mentioned that his house was practically the size of a 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen or bathroom. Vicky also spoke about his family's journey.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal gets nostalgic on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild, reminisces his family's journey

Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut:

A political party member has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for her remarks about India’s freedom. The actress, at the Times Now Summit 2021, said that India's independence in 1947 was 'bheek' and that the 'real freedom' came in 2014. It was in 2014 that Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time. Her statement has not gone well with netizens and the political parties. Aam Aadmi Party member has filed a complaint against her for remarks.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut lands in soup as complaint is filed against her for remarks on India's Independence

SRK manager skip questioning:

The Mumbai Police's special investigation team summoned Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani once again on Wednesday to ask her to record her statement in the cruise drugs case. However, she again skipped the questioning on Wednesday citing health-related reasons for not appearing before the police.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Drugs Case: SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani skips questioning, Mumbai Police to serve notice again

Janhvi & Khushi in Dubai:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have their social media game on point. They are quite active on their respective social media handles where they often treat fans to glimpses of their personal and professional lives. Keeping up with this trajectory, the siblings yet again took to their Instagram space and posted a slew of photographs from their desert trip in Dubai. Janhvi took to the photo-blogging site and treated fans to a photo dump from her desert safari in Dubai.

Also Read: WATCH: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s ‘dessert in the desert’ avatars on quad bikes have netizens going ‘Mashallah’