Newswrap Nov 12: Aryan Khan visits NCB office, Dhamaka first song Khoya Paaya out & more

Aryan Khan visits NCB office for weekly attendance:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan visited the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Friday afternoon for his weekly attendance. The star kid was seen making his way to the anti-drug agency for a second time since his bail last month. In October, Aryan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Cordelia Cruise Ship drug bust case. After that, he spent almost 3 weeks in Arthur Road jail as his bail was rejected by the Sessions Court.

Neetu Kapoor wraps up Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot:

Actor Neetu Kapoor has wrapped up her shoot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. In the post, Neetu can be seen draped in an elegant peach-coloured suit with gorgeous jewellery to complete the traditional look. “Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience made some Lovly friends gained confidence which was so needed at that time .. this movie will always be very special,” she writes on the post.

Dhamaka first song Khoya Paaya released:

Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur’s film Dhamaka first song Khoya Paaya released. The film will be released on November 19. Dhamaka is helmed by Ram Madhvani. Kartik shared the video of the first song Khoya Paaya on his social media today. The song features the actor, who is dressed in a suit, is looking puzzled and is putting up questions for all.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song teaser out:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer has been released. And today the makers released a teaser of the title track. The full song will be released tomorrow in the national capital. Well, the small clip looks like it is a foot-tapping number. The romantic drama is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma on motherhood & more: Actress Anushka Sharma embraced motherhood in January 2021 and since then, she has been ensuring that she is there with her daughter Vamika at every moment in her life. In a recent interview with a magazine, Anushka has opened up about how she has realised that her identity in life has been going through its own metamorphosis. Anushka shared that in her life she got the 'biggest understanding' even before she became a mother to Vamika.

Sooryavanshi box office collection:

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer cop drama Sooryavanshi has been managing to entertain the audience a lot. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, waited for a long time to release in theatres after it got released, it has been doing wonders at the box office. It has been ruling the ticket window for the last six days. The film first week ended with Rs 120 crore.

