Newswrap Nov 13: Aryan Khan grilled by NCB’s SIT, Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali’s first look & more

Aryan Khan grilled till midnight by agency in drugs case

Aryan Khan, who has been among the main accused in the ongoing drugs case, was recently grilled by the Narcotics Control Bureau’s SIT at the RAF office in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan had visited the agency for weekly attendance and was grilled till midnight. According to media reports, Aryan was quizzed by the SIT about circumstances under which he boarded the Cordelia Cruise ship, his friends' group and their drug related preferences as well as his alleged links to drug suppliers

Also Read: Report: Aryan Khan grilled till midnight by NCB's SIT in cruise ship drugs case; Read details of the inquiry

Rakul Preet Singh unveils first look of Chhatriwali

Rakul Preet Singh, who is on a roll these days with interesting movies in the pipeline, made the headlines as she shared the first look of her upcoming movie Chhatriwali. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul shared a pic of her look from the film. In the first, she was seen holding a condom pack in front of her face in formal attire. Sharing the first look, Rakul wrote, "Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali." Reportedly, Rakul will be seen essaying the role of a condom tester in the film.

Also Read: Chhatriwali First look: Rakul Preet Singh holds a pack of condoms in a unique way for her next

Amid wedding rumours, Alia Bhatt reveals her screensaver has Ranbir Kapoor’s pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are dating for a while and are going strong with their relationship. And while there are speculations about the rumoured couple tying the knot soon, Alia, in her recent video, was seen answering candid questions about herself. As she was quizzed about the screensaver on her phone, Alia had turned her phone towards the camera and it had her pic with Ranbir.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt blushes as she shows her & Ranbir Kapoor's pic as phone screensaver & it’s truly 'Ishq Wala Love'

Kangana Ranaut defends herself over ‘real freedom’ remark

After sparking a row over her remark about ‘real freedom’, Kangana Ranaut once again took to social media to defend herself and shared some excerpts to ‘set the record straight’. She wrote, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this”.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut offers to return Padma Shri Award if proven wrong for her ‘real freedom’ remark

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui title track will make you want to hit the dance floor