Newswrap Nov 14: FIR against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra, DeepVeer’s hand in hand airport spotting & more

FIR lodged against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra & others in Rs 1.51 cr cheating case

In a fresh piece of news, Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra have been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. Reportedly, FIR (First Information Report) has also been registered against the couple and fraud Fashion TV MD Kashiff Khan for cheating and breach of contract by Pune youth Yash Barai at Mumbai Police Bandra Police Station. Notably, the FIR has been lodged under several sections. The incident allegedly took place in July 2014. As mentioned in Republic World, the complainant in his complaint has alleged that Kashiff Khan, along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and others allegedly asked him to invest money in the fitness scheme and promised profits. But it did not happen, and when the complainant asked for his money, he was threatened.

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh walking hand in hand at Dehradun airport

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today. Wishes are pouring in from every corner for the couple and social media is filled with love and blessings for them. Amidst all this, it looks like Ranveer and Deepika have taken out some time for themselves to spend some quality time with each other on their special day. The couple was spotted at the Dehradun airport walking hand in hand.

Shilpa Shetty’s strong reaction on the FIR news against her & Raj Kundra

After the reports of an FIR being filed against Shilpa Shetty, hubby Raj Kundra and Fashion TV MD Kashiff Khan for Rs 1.51 crore cheating case surfaced, the actress took to her Instagram handle to react strongly on the same. She wrote, “Work up to an FIR registered in Raj Kundra and my name! Shocked!! To set the record straight. SFL Fitness. A venture run by Kashiff Khan. He has taken naming rights of brand SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him & he was a signatory in banking & day to day affairs. We are not aware of any of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealt directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name & reputation is getting damaged & dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law-abiding proud citizen in India should be protected.”

Sonu Sood announced his sister Malvika’s plan to join politics

In a recent press conference, Sonu Sood announced his sister Malvika’s plan to join politics ahead of the Punjab polls. When Sonu was asked if Malvika has made up his mind to join any political party, the actor said that no decision has yet been taken as yet but will announce when the decision is made. "We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure that we will let you know," Sood said. Everyone was curious to know if Sonu Sood would be joining politics anytime soon, the actor said that he had not thought about joining politics.

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer may cross the Rs 150 cr mark by Sunday night

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, Sooryavanshi, that has completed 9 days of a successful run at the box office has managed to collect 137.84 crores as of now. The cop drama, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, collected ₹ 10.35 crore on Saturday alone. Sharing the film's box office report so far, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Sooryavanshi(week 2) jumps again on (second) Saturday ... A double digit figure on Saturday gives hope of cruising past ₹ 150 crore mark by Sunday night (Day 10) ... Will be interesting to see if it hits double century [Rs 200 cr]... Fri 6.83 cr, Sat 10.35 cr. Total: ₹ 137.84 crore."

