Newswrap Nov 14: Salman Khan's festive look, Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans on Diwali and more

The newswrap for November 14 brings to you all the latest news updates from the Bollywood industry. From Salman Khan's traditional avatar on Diwali to Shah Rukh Khan wishing fans on Diwali with a lot of love and affection. Check out the latest updates.

looked dapper in his festive look as he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. The Bollywood superstar was looking handsome in his traditional avatar. The actor was seen donning a floral printed red coloured kurta. The superstar Salman Khan surely made an impeccable style statement with his traditional look.

Bollywood's superstar wished his fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. The King Khan shared a photo of himself in a black coloured outfit on his Instagram handle. The Dilwale star looked very dapper and handsome in his latest picture. The actor shared a heartwarming post for all the fans and followers on his Instagram handle.

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous in her ethnic outfit as she poses for a happy picture along with her family on the occasion of Diwali. The stunner is winning hearts with her yellow coloured traditional outfit. The actress looks chic in her stylish avatar. The Bollywood diva is all smiles as she celebrates Diwali with her family.

Mohanlal shared a picture along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt on the occasion of Diwali. The Malayalam superstar took to his Twitter account to share a photo alongside the Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, as they celebrated Diwali.

shared a stunning picture alongside wife on his social media handle. The Bollywood star is seen in a laughter filled picture with his wife Deepika Padukone. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look dazzling in their traditional outfits. The duo is all smiles as they celebrate the festival of Diwali.

and Vicky Kaushal took to their respective social media handles to wish the fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. The Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif looked every bit the diva she is in her traditional saree. The stunner was seen donning a pink coloured saree and delicate jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was seen in a traditional attire as he wished his fans on Diwali.

