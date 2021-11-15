Newswrap Nov 15: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's wedding, Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj's teaser & more

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are finally married
Actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the first pictures on his official Instagram, Rajkummar, who was dressed in a cream colour sherwani with a red turban, wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa was looking one breathtaking bride in red colour lehenga that had silver embroidery on it.
Sara Ali Khan runs away to avoid paps
Sara Ali Khan grabbed all eyeballs for avoiding the paps today as she ran inside her gym. In the video that has been captured, we can see Sara Ali Khan’s car stopping at the gate of her gym. The moment she spots the paps standing there who are ready to click her pictures, Sara makes a gesture from within her car that we assume is for the paps. After a minute, she opens the door of her car and runs.
Prithivraj Teaser ft. Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood & Manushi Chhillar out
After a long wait, fans of Akshay Kumar are in for a treat as his epic film, Prithviraj, on the life of India's bravest Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan is all set to release in theatres in January 2022. Today, Prithviraj Teaser was released and it gave us a glimpse of an epic saga featuring Akshay as the valiant emperor. Manushi Chhillar, who will be making her debut, was seen as a gorgeous and brave Sanyogita. The 1-minute-22-second teaser will leave you with goosebumps.
Prithviraj Poster ft Akshay Kumar & Manushi Chhillar as the emperor & his beloved out
Akshay Kumar posted the royal poster of the movie with a caption filled with pride. “A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan.” The poster takes us back in time with its rustic look and Akshay Kumar and the female lead Manushi Chhillar riding a horse. Akshay and Manushi look absolutely regal in their traditional attire with a stoic expression to match.
Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandes & Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Ram Setu changes shoot location
Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez has taken the Bollywood world by a storm. The squad's Ooty schedule was recently completed. According to sources, they were planning to shoot large segments of the film in Sri Lanka. However, a source from the crew informed the IndiaToday team that because of permission complications, the crew has decided to shoot in Daman rather than Sri Lanka. The word on the street is that the whole team was thrilled to shoot significant scenes in Sri Lanka, like film's climax. However, the travel became problematic due to the pandemic and quarantine measures.
