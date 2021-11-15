Newswrap Nov 15: Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's wedding, Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj's teaser & more

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa are finally married

Actor Rajkummar Rao and his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Sharing the first pictures on his official Instagram, Rajkummar, who was dressed in a cream colour sherwani with a red turban, wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.” Patralekhaa was looking one breathtaking bride in red colour lehenga that had silver embroidery on it.

