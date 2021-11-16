Newswrap Nov 16: Anushka Sharma's neon bikini, Katrina Kaif's wedding trials & more

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 16, 2021 10:38 PM IST  |  492
   
Newswrap Nov 16: Anushka Sharma's neon bikini, Katrina Kaif's wedding trials & more
Newswrap Nov 16: Anushka Sharma's neon bikini, Katrina Kaif's wedding trials & more (Pic credit - Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s new wedding pics redefine romance 

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now man and wife and well, their wedding was no less than a royal affair. Keeping the celebrations intimate, the bride and groom ensured that they look the best at their wedding and for it, they both opted for Sabyasachi outfits. Sabyasachi's official handle shared stunning photos clicked by Joseph Radhik and they featured the bride and groom, Raj and Patralekhaa. Dressed from head to toe in Sabyasachi outfits, both Raj and Patralekhaa looked gorgeous and seemed straight out of a fairytale.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa redefine romance in new PHOTOS from their dreamy wedding

Anushka Sharma brightens up the gram in a neon green monokini 

On Tuesday, Anushka surprised all her fans as she dropped new photos that featured her enjoying a day at a pool. The Pari actress managed to charm Virat Kohli with her smile. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Anushka added a green plant emoticon to her caption. In the photos, Anushka could be seen clad in a neon green monokini whilst soaking in the cool hues at the pool.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma brightens up the gram in neon green monokini at the pool day, Virat Kohli loves it; PHOTOS

5 Members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in a road accident

In a tragic incident, 5 members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family were killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on National Highway number 333 in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district. As mentioned in Hindustan Times, the accident occurred after the vehicle in which they were traveling collided with a truck. Reportedly, the deceased, all residents of Jamui, are members of one family, a senior police officer said. The family was returning to their native village of Jamui from a funeral in Patna. 

ALSO READ: 5 Members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in a road accident; Report

Katrina Kaif begins trials for bridal wear ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

As per the recent update, Katrina has begun her trials for the bridal dress. According to a report published in India Today, these trials are done at Katrina’s friend’s place. “The fittings and trials are happening at her friend's house. She doesn’t want any attention and media outside her building, so she’s been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed,” her friend was quoted saying to India Today.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif begins trials for bridal wear ahead of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal; Reports

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif might shift in their Juhu home in December

According to reports in ETimes, Vicky Kaushal has bought a house in Juhu. A source has revealed that Katrina Kaif and Vicky would be occupying the 8th floor of the Juhu building. The source has gone on to reveal that it's a building where the entire floor is given to one family only. The décor is happening in full swing and the couple is expected to shift by December this year. The reports further state that Katrina has been making frequent visits to the house and taking an active participation in the décor and other arrangements. Most of the time she is accompanied by Vicky and sometimes she makes solo visits too.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s new Juhu home décor happening in full swing; Couple to shift there in December?

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar