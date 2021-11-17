Newswrap Nov 17: Shah Rukh Khan's special request to director's, no honeymoon for Rajkummar Rao & more

Work before honeymoon for Rajkummar Rao post his wedding with Patralekhaa?
It has been quite an exciting few days for Rajkummar Rao fans as the actor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Patralekhaa in an intimate wedding this week. Photos from his wedding have taken over social media and fans are curious to know where the newlyweds would be heading to for their honeymoon. However, amid all the wedding buzz, a report by daily claims that Rajkummar will be heading straight to shoot Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in Lucknow before his honeymoon. A report in Mid-Day claimed that Raj will be reporting to set just 3 days after his wedding and will be kicking off shoot in Lucknow for Anubhav Sinha's ambitious project.
Kangana Ranaut’s strong reaction against Vir Das’ viral monologue
Kangana Ranaut become the latest celebrity to react against Vir Das’ monologue that has been going viral for all the wrong reasons. This time, with reference to Vir Das’ video, she wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...’ he blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas.”
Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22
Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in an alleged pornography case and released later, has been managing to grab headlines. In a new update, the Bombay High Court has adjourned his anticipatory bail hearing for November 22. The Mumbai Sessions Court had granted bail to Kundra after he spent nearly 60 days in jail.
Shah Rukh Khan’s special request to his director’s amid Aryan Khan’s case
According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh had urged the directors of his projects to shorten the outdoor schedules so that he can come home every few days. “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays,” a source was quoted saying.
Karan Johar teases fans with his ‘first ever action franchise’
Karan Johar took social media by storm as he announced his new production. Interestingly, the Dharma Productions head honcho is set to make his first-ever action franchise and he can't keep calm about it. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan Johar shared a teaser and announced that the movie will feature a 'dashing face' as the lead actor. This isn't all. He also mentioned that it will be 'a kick of drama', 'a punch of thrill', 'a year of blood and sweat' and 'a knockout story'.