Newswrap Nov 17: Shah Rukh Khan's special request to director's, no honeymoon for Rajkummar Rao & more

Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in an alleged pornography case and released later, has been managing to grab headlines. In a new update, the Bombay High Court has adjourned his anticipatory bail hearing for November 22. The Mumbai Sessions Court had granted bail to Kundra after he spent nearly 60 days in jail.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court adjourns Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing for November 22 in pornography case

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh had urged the directors of his projects to shorten the outdoor schedules so that he can come home every few days. “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays,” a source was quoted saying.

ALSO READ: Amid Aryan Khan’s case, Shah Rukh Khan makes a special request to directors before resuming shoot; Reports

Karan Johar teases fans with his ‘first ever action franchise’