Newswrap Nov 18: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home to have dad Rishi's corner, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha & more

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt to have a special corner dedicated to Rishi Kapoor in their new house?

An insider close to the Kapoor’s revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new abode is reportedly the first high rise in the city to get every possible luxurious amenities. The same insider further revealed that there would be a special room dedicated to Ranbir’s dad Rishi Kapoor. According to reports in India Today, the insider said, “It would have been a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia get married. The family has preserved each and every small memory of the late actor with a lot of love. From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible. Neetu too has been giving inputs and suggestions on how to make space for the family traditions and keep them intact like it was in KrishnaRaj, their old bungalow.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough blessed with twins via surrogacy

Thursday began with a great piece of news for the Zinta and Goodenough family as Preity Zinta announced the arrival of her twin babies with husband Gene Goodenough via surrogacy. In her note, Preity informed fans and friends that she and Gene were blessed with twin baby girl and boy. She revealed that they have named them Gia and Jai. She shared a lovely photo with Gene on social media as she announced the good news.

Sidharth Malhotra to headline Karan Johar's action franchise Yodha

Karan Johar, who recently created a buzz with his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, once again took the social media by a storm after he announced his first action franchise titled as Yodha. While he had earlier shared a teaser on social media about this ‘kick of drama’, Karan has now unveiled more details about this project. Taking to Instagram, the ace filmmaker has shared the first look teaser of the action drama which will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha starrer to clash with Hrithik & Deepika Padukone's Fighter

A highly awaited film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is Luv Ranjan's untitled next. On Thursday, it was announced by the makers that the film's release has been pushed to January 26, 2023, from its previous release date of Holi 2022. With this, Ranbir and Shraddha starrer will now hit the screens on Republic Day and clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter.

Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘chand’ Taimur & Saif Ali Khan as she glows in the moonlight; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan who is vacationing in Pataudi with hubby Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan took to her social media handle to post several pictures of her and her family. She took to her Instagram handle to start a ‘chand’ series on her stories and post pictures of Saif, Taimur and Jeh.

