Newswrap Nov 19: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal release date pushed, Aryan Khan's NCB office visit & more

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal release date pushed to Independence Day 2023

Reportedly, Ranbir's collaboration, Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now got a new release date and will hit the screens on Independence Day weekend in 2023. Initially, the release for Ranbir's film was announced to be Dussehra 2022 earlier this year. T-Series Twitter handle shared the news and wrote, "Bhushan Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama film, ANIMAL to hit theatres worldwide on 11th August 2023."

Shahid Kapoor likely to fly from UAE for Jersey trailer releasing on November 23; Reports

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey has been announced fans cannot keep calm. The first look of the film has created quite a stir on social media and fans cannot wait till the release of the film now. The sports drama, which happens to release on December 31, 2021, will see the lead actor in a cricketer avatar. Jersey is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and is backed by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. Amid this reports are coming in that the trailer of the film will be released soon. The rumoured date is November 23 and it is also reported that he will be flying from UAE for the trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan keeps up with his NCB weekly attendance visit amid drug case; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was snapped at the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday afternoon for his weekly attendance. The star kid was seen making his way to the anti-drug agency for the third time. To note, in October, he was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Cordelia Cruise Ship drug bust case. He had spent almost 3 weeks in Arthur Road jail as his bail was rejected by the Sessions Court. Then the Bombay High Court had granted him bail.

WATCH: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar get papped in Delhi amid Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for their much-awaited Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Fans are excited to see the stars reunite on the silver screen. So, when Delhiites today spotted the duo along with director Karan Johar in the national capital, their excitement and happiness was quite evident. A video surfaced on the internet today showcasing a massive crowd gathering as actors Alia, Ranveer, and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted.

Jiju Rajkummar Rao gets warmest welcome from Patralekhaa’s sis & this perfect family pic will make you smile

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are happy newlyweds now. The couple recently got hitched after almost 11 years of dating and their wedding was a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. Today, Patralkehaa’s sis Parnalekha took to her Instagram to post a perfect family portrait and welcome Jiju Rajkummar into the family. In the picture that Parnalekha shared, we can see Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao in their wedding outfits looking all happy and excited as they click a picture with the actress’ family. Sharing the pic, Parnalekha wrote, “To love and to the sanctity of marriage. Welcome to the family,Raj! Our love and our gratitude knows no bounds. #mytribe #patraj.”

