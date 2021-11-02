Newswrap, Nov 2: Shah Rukh Khan turns 56; Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu to release next year & more

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:52 PM IST  |  7.8K
   
News,Mission Majnu,Shah Rukh Khan; Sidharth Malhotra
Newswrap, Nov 2: Shah Rukh Khan turns 56; Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu to release next year & more
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56:

Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is celebrating his 56th birthday. His fans are sharing the scenes and dialogues of his films on social media to wish the actor. Today, many of his fans gathered outside his residence Mannat. Well, this birthday is very special for him as his son is back to celebrate it with him. On Twitter, fans cannot stop wishing for him. From showering love on the actor to promising him to always stand by him and praising him for his good deeds, fans are all over Twitter and are going on and on about their superstar.

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: When Shah Rukh Khan stood at a booking window & sold tickets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter get online threats:

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent notice to Delhi Police over online threats being given to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. The threats started coming after India vs Pakistan match. India lost the match and this has made the netizens angry. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter handle and expressed disappointment over the incident. She described this as a matter of “serious concern,” which it said deserves “immediate attention.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter gets online threats; DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to release next year:

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will be releasing on May 13, 2022. A new still featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the spy was shared by the makers with the announcement of the release date was shared today. RSVP took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you."  

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to release on May 13 next year

Shanaya Kapoor birthday:

Shanaya Kapoor has turned a year older today. She is yet to make her big Bollywood debut. From the day this star kid made her official Instagram account, fans have been going gung-ho about her. She is one of the most famous star kids and enjoys a massive fan following. Janhvi Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor all have taken to their social handle and wished her.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt pens a heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan, dubs him ‘synonymous with LOVE’

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹599.00
₹1,999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
View All