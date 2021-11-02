Newswrap, Nov 2: Shah Rukh Khan turns 56; Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu to release next year & more

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56:

Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoys a massive fan following, is celebrating his 56th birthday. His fans are sharing the scenes and dialogues of his films on social media to wish the actor. Today, many of his fans gathered outside his residence Mannat. Well, this birthday is very special for him as his son is back to celebrate it with him. On Twitter, fans cannot stop wishing for him. From showering love on the actor to promising him to always stand by him and praising him for his good deeds, fans are all over Twitter and are going on and on about their superstar.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s daughter get online threats:

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent notice to Delhi Police over online threats being given to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s nine-month-old daughter. The threats started coming after India vs Pakistan match. India lost the match and this has made the netizens angry. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter handle and expressed disappointment over the incident. She described this as a matter of “serious concern,” which it said deserves “immediate attention.”

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu to release next year:

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu will be releasing on May 13, 2022. A new still featuring Sidharth Malhotra as the spy was shared by the makers with the announcement of the release date was shared today. RSVP took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you."

Shanaya Kapoor birthday:

Shanaya Kapoor has turned a year older today. She is yet to make her big Bollywood debut. From the day this star kid made her official Instagram account, fans have been going gung-ho about her. She is one of the most famous star kids and enjoys a massive fan following. Janhvi Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor all have taken to their social handle and wished her.

