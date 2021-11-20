Newswrap Nov 20: Aryan Khan bail order out, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets a new release date & more

Amitabh Bachchan reviews Bob Biswas trailer

Abhishek Bachchan created a massive buzz off late after the makers of Bob Biswas had dropped the trailer of the movie. And while the trailer has left everyone brimming with an opinion, Amitabh Bachchan had also shared a review for his son’s upcoming project. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!"

Also Read: Proud of to say you are my son': Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas Trailer

Laal Singh Chaddha pushed Spring 2022 for release

In what came as a surprise for everyone, Aamir Khan shared the big news about his much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha getting pushed once again. The Advait Chandan directorial, which was scheduled to release in February next year, will now be releasing on April 14, 2022. This isn’t all. Laal Singh Chaddha will now be having a box office clash with Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha release pushed to Baisakhi 2022; See NEW Poster

Bunty Aur Babli 2 witnesses a slow start at the box office

Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, has finally hit the big screens and has opened to a mixed response. While a section of the society has given the con comedy a thumbs up, many have been disappointed with this sequel. As per a report published in Box Office India, Bunty Aur Babli 2 has made a first day collection of around Rs 2.75 crore.

Also Read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s film off to slow start, collects Rs 2.75 cr

Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date announced

Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, Jug Jugg Jeeyo made the headlines today after the makers had unveiled the release date of the movie. Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar has shared the first look of the lead cast and revealed that the family drama will be releasing on June 24 next year.

Also Read: Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s family drama to hit the screen in June 2022

Aryan Khan bail order states nothing objectionable found against him

The Bombay High Court had finally released Aryan Khan’s bail order who was among the main accused in the Cordelia drugs bust case. In the order, the court stated that no evidence of conspiracy has been found against the main accused. “There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them”, the court stated

Also Read: Aryan Khan Bail Order Out: No evidence of conspiracy found against Shah Rukh Khan’s son; says Bombay HC