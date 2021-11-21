Newswrap Nov 21: Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan's wedding inside pics, Shilpa Shetty's anniversary plans & more

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra plan a romantic dinner for wedding anniversary

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested, there were rumours that Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband will be heading for a divorce. But, the rumours appear to be baseless as our source informs that the couple is heading for a romantic dinner to celebrate their wedding anniversary. As per our sources, “This time the couple, who will be celebrating their 12th anniversary on November 22, is planning for a quiet romantic dinner at Bastian Worli.” This time, there will be no party (for obvious reasons) but just the husband and wife's romantic night out.

Virat Kohli proudly calls wifey Anushka Sharma his strong 'rock' with an adorable PIC

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They are always setting couple goals for their fans and followers and although both of them are not quite active on social media when they share a picture with each other, they sure grab all the limelight. Today Virat took to his social handle and shared an adorable photo with the rock of his life. Twinning in white coloured tee, the cricketer is calling Anushka his ‘rock’.

Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’ will release on THIS date

Ever since the news of Ajay Devgn collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh came out, fans cannot keep calm. The film titled Thank God that will be helmed by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria is all set to release on 29th July 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sid shared a note and revealed the release date with his fans and followers. After Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn reunites with director Indra Kumar in the upcoming slice of life comedy Thank God. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

