Newswrap Nov 21: Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan's wedding inside pics, Shilpa Shetty's anniversary plans & more

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra plan a romantic dinner for wedding anniversary

Ever since Raj Kundra was arrested, there were rumours that Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband will be heading for a divorce. But, the rumours appear to be baseless as our source informs that the couple is heading for a romantic dinner to celebrate their wedding anniversary. As per our sources, “This time the couple, who will be celebrating their 12th anniversary on November 22, is planning for a quiet romantic dinner at Bastian Worli.” This time, there will be no party (for obvious reasons) but just the husband and wife's romantic night out.

Virat Kohli proudly calls wifey Anushka Sharma his strong 'rock' with an adorable PIC

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. They are always setting couple goals for their fans and followers and although both of them are not quite active on social media when they share a picture with each other, they sure grab all the limelight. Today Virat took to his social handle and shared an adorable photo with the rock of his life. Twinning in white coloured tee, the cricketer is calling Anushka his ‘rock’. 

Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Thank God’ will release on THIS date

Ever since the news of Ajay Devgn collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh came out, fans cannot keep calm. The film titled Thank God that will be helmed by Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria is all set to release on 29th July 2022. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sid shared a note and revealed the release date with his fans and followers. After Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn reunites with director Indra Kumar in the upcoming slice of life comedy Thank God. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. 

Alia Bhatt & Athiya Shetty look stunning at Aditya Seal & Anushka’s wedding

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to tie the knot in Mumbai today. In fact, as you read this their wedding festivities have already begun. Their pre-wedding ceremonies have already been creating quite a stir on social media. We already gave you a glimpse of the groom looking dapper in a dhoti and kurta dancing his heart out in his own baraat. But now, the pictures of Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty have come out that are definitely stealing the show. Alia looked gorgeous in a yellow saree whereas, Athiya sizzled in a pink lehenga. 

Aditya Seal & Anushka Ranjan look made for each other in inside pics from their wedding

Finally, the big day for Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan is here as the two are a married couple today. Pictures of the groom dancing his heart out in his baraat have already been going viral on the internet. Aditya looked nothing less than an Indian prince in his traditional avatar. Even Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and others stole the limelight with their attires. But, now what has caught our attention are the inside pictures from Aditya and Anushka’s wedding that we bet will melt your hearts. 

