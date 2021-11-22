Newswrap Nov 22: Karan Johar’s new film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, No truth to Aamir Khan’s third marriage & more

Karan Johar announces new film with Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor titled 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Karan Johar had raised everyone’s excitement levels yet again when he shared about a big announcement being on its way. He has now has finally announced his new film titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. This film will be starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles and it will be directed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma. KJo has shared the motion poster of the film that looks and sounds so exciting that we bet you would be jumping with joy.

No truth to rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage

According to reports in India Today, a source close to Aamir Khan has confirmed that there is no truth to the news of Aamir’s third marriage and that these reports are fake. This clarification came after a report stating that that actor intends to announce his marriage after the release of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, Laal Singh Chaddha, as he doesn’t want to interfere with the film’s limelight. But now nothing like this is happening.

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra arrive at a luxury hotel to celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were going through a tough time for a long time now. The businessman’s arrest had led to several stories hinting at the couple’s separation. But, today Shilpa and Raj are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary and the couple seems to be standing rock solid with each other. Today, Shilpa & Raj were exclusively spotted entering a luxury hotel in Mumbai on the occasion of their anniversary and this is proof of the fact that they are very much together and going strong.

Salman Khan opens up about his plans to launch theatre chain 'Salman Talkies'

Reports of Salman planning to launch his own theatre chain, Salman Talkies, has been going on for a few years now. In a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor got candid about officially launching his own theatre chain in India. "Yes we had plans to open up theatres. We planned to open them up, hopefully, it’ll be sometime soon. It is still in the works. We were planning it but everything was put on hold (owing to the pandemic). Slowly we will get back to it, but definitely someday," Salman Khan said.

Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her Instagram handle leaving netizens confused

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have always melted down millions of hearts. They have been treating their fans with beautiful pictures ever since they got married. Both are head over heels in love with each other and their social media handles are proof of that. However, recently the Matrix 4 actress gave a little shock to her fans when she removed both last names, Chopra and Jonas, from her Instagram handle. Fans were confused with this sudden move by the star.

