Newswrap Nov 23: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey trailer, FIR against Kangana Ranaut & more

Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the airport in Alia Bhatt’s car

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be months away from tying the knot but the much in love couple already spend a lot of time with each other when they are not shooting. On Tuesday, fans got proof of it as Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport in Alia Bhatt's car. Fans were quick to notice the actor stepping out of his girlfriend's car and posing for the paparazzi.

Shahid Kapoor reveals the real reason behind doing Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film Jersey’s trailer was launched today. In the event when the actor was asked that jow did he agree to do Jersey, Shahid revealed the backstory. Shahid says, “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I have been working for 18 years and finally a film of mine did such big business. I was very uncomfortable thinking about what should I do next after Kabir Singh. Some asked me to play college boy, some asked me to play an aggressive character again. I heard this story and it stayed with me. I saw this film 2 weeks before Kabir Singh was released and I cried buckets. I saw it with Mira and my manager and they were both looking at me.”

