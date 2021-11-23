Newswrap Nov 23: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey trailer, FIR against Kangana Ranaut & more

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 23, 2021 09:35 PM IST  |  32.9K
   
Newswrap Nov 23: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey trailer, FIR against Kangana Ranaut & more
Newswrap Nov 23: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey trailer, FIR against Kangana Ranaut & more (Pic credit - YouTube)
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor arrives at the airport in Alia Bhatt’s car 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be months away from tying the knot but the much in love couple already spend a lot of time with each other when they are not shooting. On Tuesday, fans got proof of it as Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the Mumbai airport in Alia Bhatt's car. Fans were quick to notice the actor stepping out of his girlfriend's car and posing for the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor nails the casual dapper airport look as he arrives in Alia Bhatt's car; WATCH

Shahid Kapoor reveals the real reason behind doing Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film Jersey’s trailer was launched today. In the event when the actor was asked that jow did he agree to do Jersey, Shahid revealed the backstory. Shahid says, “After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I have been working for 18 years and finally a film of mine did such big business. I was very uncomfortable thinking about what should I do next after Kabir Singh. Some asked me to play college boy, some asked me to play an aggressive character again. I heard this story and it stayed with me. I saw this film 2 weeks before Kabir Singh was released and I cried buckets. I saw it with Mira and my manager and they were both looking at me.” 

ALSO READ: Went like a beggar to everyone after Kabir Singh's release: Shahid Kapoor on how he agreed to do Jersey

Sara Ali Khan shares motion poster of Atrangi Re; Introduces Akshay Kumar, Dhanush’s characters

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush will be seen together in an upcoming film Atrangi Re. Well, today the lead actress gave a sweet surprise to her fans. She took to her social media handle and shared the motion poster of the lead actors’ characters. Sara first introduced the character of Dhanush, then she shared the motion poster of Akshay Kumar and lastly she introduced her character. 

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares motion poster of Atrangi Re; Introduces Akshay Kumar, Dhanush’s characters

Kangana Ranaut slapped with FIR for calling farmers’ protest a Khalistani movement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is back in news. She has once again landed herself in trouble as the fresh news is coming in that an FIR has been registered against the actress. News agency ANI shared the same on its Twitter handle. An FIR was registered on Tuesday by members of the Sikh community against the actress for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by making derogatory statements. Reportedly, the FIR was filed by Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, 47, along with leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut in trouble again, slapped with FIR for calling farmers’ protest a Khalistani movement

Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey trailer out

Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s movie Jersey was announced fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The actor has teased us with a few pictures of him dressed as a cricketer from the sets and that we bet must have got the excitement levels of all the fans to the next level. But now, as promised the trailer of the film is out and we are sure that his fans are jumping with joy. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid, is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. 

ALSO READ: Jersey Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur's film captures a captivating tale of Love & Cricket

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar