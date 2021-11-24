Newswrap Nov 24: No mobile policy at Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Atrangi Re trailer & more

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have 'no mobile' policy for guests at wedding?

Over the past few weeks, the buzz about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has taken over the internet. As each day passes, a new report comes to light about their rumoured December wedding in Rajasthan and leaves fans excited. And now, another update states that Vicky and Katrina apparently have opted for a 'no mobile phones' policy for all the invited guests at the wedding to ensure safety and security and avoid any leakage of photos from the intimate wedding affair.

Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar starrer Atrangi Re trailer out

Director Aanand L Rai's much-awaited Atrangi Re is just a few weeks away from release and the makers dropped the trailer today. Starring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the romantic comedy has created a whole lot of buzz on social media. In the trailer, we get to see the feisty Sara as Rinku who is forced to get married to Vishu aka Dhanush. He also is equally forced to get married to Rinku and thus begins the love triangle.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya’s first look to officially release on 25 November

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya's first look is officially set to be out tomorrow i.e 25 November. The actors made the announcement on social media with a brief clip. Dropping the video, they wrote, "Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow #BhediyaTomorrow.” The Maddock Films & Jio Studios production will also see Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in tow. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set to release by April 14, 2022.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83's trailer to finally release on THIS date; Report

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh as one of his most-awaited films, the biopic on Kapil Dev, 83 is all set to release. The film that has already created a lot of hype even before its release is making all the fans eager for its release. Well, fans have been wanting to see the trailer for a long time now and today we have a piece of good news for all of you. According to a tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh, it is said that the trailer of the film will most likely be released either on December 1 or on December 2.

Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh spotted in all-white avatar

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying that fact. But, talking about both her babies, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, they are nothing less than stars themselves. Well, it was only yesterday when Taimur and Jeh were spotted heading out without their parents and today yet again Jeh is spotted in an all-white attire heading out alone with his nanny looking all cute.

