Newswrap Nov 25: Katrina Kaif’s '1 lakh ki Mehendi', Varun Dhawan’s fierce first look in Bhediya & more

Alia Bhatt tells a fan to not cry at AP Dhillon's concert

On Wednesday night, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh took a break from their hectic shoot schedule and headed to music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurgaon. We now got our hands on another fan video from the concert which shows Alia interacting with a fan. Turns out, a die-hard Alia fan saw the actress standing at a short distance behind her and began calling her out. Alia, who was accompanied by Ranveer and a few crew members, waved out to her and even dished out some flying kisses. Looking at this gesture the fans started crying, but the actress had the sweetest reaction.

Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya’s first look out

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya's release date was announced on Thursday. The film is set to release in theatres on 25 November, 2022. Apart from the release date, the actor also introduced his first look from the film. Sharing the first official poster of Bhediya, Varun gave a glimpse of his character and we couldn't take our eyes away from the stunning wolf eyes. Sharing the first official poster, Varun and Kriti captioned it, "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook In cinemas 25 th November 2022."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra clicked at the airport; Businessman seen hiding his face

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been grabbing headlines ever since her husband, Raj Kundra was arrested. He is currently out on bail. The businessman has been keeping low key owing to the case. Recently, they were seen together at a restaurant on their wedding anniversary and today again the couple was seen at the airport. What caught everyone’s attention was that Raj was hiding his face.

Vicky Kaushal will head to Madhya Pradesh for THIS film’s shoot right after marrying Katrina Kaif

According to reports in India Today, sources close to Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he will be shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan till December 2-3. He would then take a break for his wedding and then resume shooting for the film once again in Madhya Pradesh. The insider says, “Vicky has given his dates for Laxman’s film and he plans to ensure that there is no delay on the schedule because of his wedding. He has already committed to ensuring that the film wraps up on time and there is no shifting of dates due to his wedding and other events.”

Katrina Kaif to apply special Rajasthani mehendi worth Rs 1 lakh for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

According to the latest report in BollywoodLife, Katrina’s mehendi for her wedding with Vicky costs Rs. 1 lakh. The henna called ‘Sojat Mehendi’ will reportedly be sent specially for the Tiger 3 actress from the Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The mehendi artisans of Sojat are reportedly preparing the mehendi by hand, without adding any artificial chemicals to it. If reports are to be believed, the mehendi vendor of Sojat has stated that Katrina’s mehendi preparation will cost around Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, however, the businessman will not be taking any money for it.

