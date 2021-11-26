Newswrap Nov 26: Ranveer Singh’s 83 teaser, Aryan Khan’s weekly NCB visit & more

Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration ‘Cirkus’ to arrive in theatres on July 15, 2022

Ranveer Singh fans gear up for another surprise from the star as he is all set to come up with yet another film in the theatres. Ever since it was announced that Ranveer would be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time in Cirkus, fans could not keep their calm. And today there are reports that this film is all set to hit the theatres and that too sooner than you expect. Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus will release on July 15 2022.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty & Ranveer Singh’s third collaboration ‘Cirkus’ to arrive in theatres on THIS date; Report

Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office for weekly attendance

Weeks after being granted bail, Aryan Khan arrived for his weekly attendance at the NCB office in South Mumbai. On Friday afternoon, Aryan was snapped arriving at the office. Wearing a designer tracksuit, the star kid was seen stepping out of his car in an all black tracksuit. Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant who was also arrested in the same case was seen at the NCB office.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office for weekly attendance as per Bombay High Court directions

Ranveer Singh’s 83 teaser out

The much-anticipated film 83 teaser starring Ranveer Singh has finally been released today. The film was in news for a long time and fans were waiting for it. Today, Deepika Padukone has shared the teaser video on her official Instagram handle which has only increased the excitement level among the fans. She has also revealed the trailer release date of the sports drama. This will be the first film of Ranveer and Deepika together after their marriage.

ALSO READ: 83 Teaser Out: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are all set to show 'the story behind India's greatest victory'

Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion

Today a viral video of Salman Khan is winning the heart of his fans. The actor was present at the promotion of Antim: The Final Truth and was interacting with fans. In the video, he was also seen taking blessings from an elderly woman which grabbed everyone’s attention.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Salman Khan takes blessings from an elderly woman at Antim's promotion & wins over the internet

Bombay High Court rejects Raj Kundra's pre arrest bail plea in the pornography case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Raj Kundra in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly distributing pornographic videos. The news was reported by news agency PTI. The businessman was in jail for two months in the above-mentioned case. He is currently out on bail. The report further mentions that the detailed order is awaited.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court rejects Raj Kundra's pre arrest bail plea in the pornography case