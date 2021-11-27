Newswrap Nov 27: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's first confirmed wedding guest, Yodha's mahurat shot & more

Sidharth Malhotra shares glimpses from muhurat shot as he begins shooting for Yodha

After a long wait, fans of Sidharth Malhotra have been on cloud nine as the star has had a great year with the success of his film, Shershaah. Now, Sidharth is also all set to kick off his next film, Yodha and today, he seems to have joined the muhurat puja for it. Taking to his Instagram story, Sidharth shared a photo from the puja that left fans excited.

FIRST wedding guest confirmed at Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's Udaipur shaadi

Who will be part of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding baraat at their wedding next month? Well, now we know. Vicky's director Shashank Khaitan (who attended Varun Dhawan's wedding earlier this year) will be attending it and is one of the first guests to be confirmed. The traditional Punjabi wedding will be held at the beautiful, 14th-century fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor to do a film together

We have learnt that Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor will soon feature together in an exciting project. “Not much is known about this collaboration as yet. However, both Aamir and Ranbir have liked a script and have agreed to be a part of it. They have been meaning to work together for many years now, and have finally found the script that both of them liked. Aamir will be producing the film, and is most likely to roll in the second half of 2022. Rest everything is being kept under the wraps for now,” informs a source close to the development.

Salman Khan requests fans to not burst crackers inside the theatre & shares a glimpse of it

It is always a great time for Salman Khan fans to see the star on the silver screen. It is not less than a festival for the fans. With the latest release Antim: The Final Truth, fans are so excited to see the star on the silver screen after a long gap that they cannot contain their excitement. The happiness has gone to such a level that fans are bursting crackers inside the theatre. Yes! You heard that right. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor himself has shared a glimpse of this and requested everyone to avoid doing such an act.

Patralekhaa's sis kisses her in bridal avatar after wedding with Rajkummar Rao in new pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralkeha recently tied the knot after 11 years of dating. Their wedding pictures have been creating a lot of buzz ever since they came out and even today some fresh pictures keep surfacing on the internet and making everyone go gaga over them. Today her sister Parnalekhaa has posted a couple of pictures of her with Patra and it is all about love. In the pictures, we can see both the sisters kissing each other.

