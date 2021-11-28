Newswrap Nov 28: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's love filled pic, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 new poster & more

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for Covid 19

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who has a massive fan following on Instagram, announced to her followers on Saturday that she has been tested positive for Covid 19. Taking to her Instagram Story, Tanishaa revealed that she is following protocol and currently isolating at home. Informing fans and followers about her health on her IG story, she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required."

Salman Khan reveals he told Jacqueline Fernandez to try farming instead of treadmill for cardio

On the show, Salman got candid about his lockdown days at the Panvel farmhouse. He revealed that he had a couple of friends staying with him which also included Jacqueline Fernandez. Revealing further, Salman said that his fitness recommendation for Jacqueline was to farm land instead of running on a treadmill for cardio. He also explained why he recommended farming. "Uske andar pura din bhi chala jata hai, aur aisa lagta hai ki kuchh kiya hai din mein. Aap fasal bhi uga rahe ho (It takes an entire day and you feel like you’ve done something. You’re growing crops also)," the actor stated.

Ranveer Singh’s victorious run & his team’s celebratory mood in 83’s new poster will get you excited

Ranveer Singh today took to his Twitter handle to share a new poster of 83 as we are just 2 days away from the trailer. The new poster will get you in a celebratory mood just like Ranveer and his team in the poster.

Salman Khan shares clip of fans pouring milk on Antim poster

It is indeed like a mini-festival for all Salman Khan fans as his film Antim: The Final Truth has been released. It was only yesterday when the actor shared a clip of his fans bursting crackers in the theatre and today, he has shared yet another shocking clip where fans are pouring milk on the film poster. The Ready actor requests fans to not do such a thing and waste milk.

Virat Kohli’s pic with Anushka Sharma by his side is all about love

Virat took to his Instagram handle to post a picture with Anushka that set new couple goals for everyone. In the picture, we can see Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sitting on rocks beside a riverfront under the clear sky. The two seem to be lost in their own world as they are looking at the beautiful scenery. Virat and Anushka are facing their back towards the camera.

