Newswrap, Nov 29: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to release in 2023; Runway 34 character posters out & more

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to release on 10 Feb, 2023:

Karan Johar has announced his directorial return with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to social media, he announced that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer romantic comedy will be releasing on 10 February 2023. Apart from the leading actors, the film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan who will be returning to the big screen after ages. The team of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are currently shooting in Delhi and several photos from the film's sets have surfaced on social media.