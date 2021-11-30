Newswrap, Nov 30: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s 83 trailer out; Salman Khan to be spy in his next & more

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s 83 trailer out:

Today, finally after a long wait the trailer of 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has released. The trailer has impressed fans a lot. It begins with a scene from 1983, India vs Zimbabwe match. The moment Ranveer Singh makes an entry into the frame you would be stunned by his transformation. From his looks to his body language to his dialect, everything sounds so similar to Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife will impress you as well. This is the first time that we would get to watch the husband-wife duo sharing the screen space after their marriage.

Also Read: 83 Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh & Co recreate historical moment as Kapil Dev's squad, Deepika Padukone impresses

The Immortal Ashwatthama to roll by 2022 end:

There was news that The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved because of budget issues. However, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that this action-based superhero film set in modern times isn’t shelved, but has only been delayed. We have learned that this Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer film is back on track. “The makers plan to take the film on the floors by 2022 end,” informs a source close to the development. Interestingly, Suniel Shetty and Jaideep Ahlawat were in talks to play important characters in this Ronnie Screwvala backed film.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama back on track; To roll by 2022 end

Salman Khan to play Indian spy role in his next:

Salman will be starring in a biopic. Speaking to PTI, Salman confirmed that he will be playing the Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik. To note, he was a Research and Analysis Wing operative and was widely known as the Black Tiger. Reportedly Kaushik was also regarded as India's best spy to ever penetrate the commissioned officer ranks of the Pakistan armed forces. As per the report, the film will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Also Read: Salman Khan confirms playing Indian spy agent Black Tiger in film co produced by sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri

Katrina Kaif to shoot film with Vicky after marriage:

Amid the ongoing wedding rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, we have learned that soon after her wedding, the actress will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani. “Merry Christmas is scheduled to go on the floors from December 15 in Mumbai, and Katrina has confirmed her dates to the makers. She and Vijay both will be a part of this portion, which will be followed by an outdoor schedule at a later date. Katrina is a thorough professional, and Merry Christmas is also an important priority for her,” informs a source close to the development.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif to shoot for THIS film from December 15 after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; Read Deets

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a stylish date night:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took the red carpet by storm as they attended the British Fashion Awards 2021. The couple looked chic in their fashionable avatars but it was certainly their chemistry that left everyone impressed. Priyanka couldn't stop smiling and at one point she also cutely stuck her tongue out while Nick lovingly gazed at her. For their red carpet appearance, Priyanka was seen sporting a complete floral look by Richard Quinn. Chopra looked stunning in the floral bodysuit with a matching cape whereas Nick looked dapper in a suited-up look. After making a stylish red carpet entry hand-in-hand, the duo couldn't stop looking into each other's eyes while posing together.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a stylish date night at British Fashion Awards 2021