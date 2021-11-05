Newswrap, Nov 5: Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan’s case; Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s marriage & more

Sameer Wankhede removed from Aryan Khan drugs case:

Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the investigation of Aryan Khan’s drug case. According to the latest report, Sameer Wankhede has been removed and the probe has been handed over to the central team of the NCB. This means that the NCB's Mumbai Zone will no longer be investigating the drugs case. Along with the cruise drugs case, four other cases will also be transferred to a central team. Reportedly, NCB officer Sanjay Singh will now be the supervising officer for all five cases.

Aryan Khan reaches NCB office for attendance:

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail by the High Court last month. The star kid was released on one condition that he will have to appear before the NCB every week. The star kid has to be present at the NCB office today, November 5 between 11 AM to 2 PM. Following the rule, Aryan was seen arriving at the NCB office and his pictures entering the office are out. In the pictures, we can see Aryan dressed in a yellow jacket over his white t-shirt. He covered his face with a black mask.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are getting married:

Rajkummar Rao and his actress-girlfriend Patralekhaa are getting married this month reportedly. The rumoured dates are November 10, 11 and 12. It is learned that Raj and Patralekhaa are getting married in Rajasthan. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding. Raj and Patralekhaa have worked together in Hansal Mehta’s 2014 drama, CityLights, and in the Ekta Kapoor-backed web show, Bose: Dead/Alive.

Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Virat Kohli:

Anushka Sharma has shared a post for her husband Virat Kohli on his birthday. He has turned a year older today. The actress, who is in the UAE with Virat and daughter Vamika, took to social media to share a heartfelt note. She also shared an adorable photo with hubby Virat. She dressed in complete festive attire and gave fans a sneak peek of their birthday and Diwali celebration in the UAE.

Shweta Bachchan shares family perfect picture:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan opted for an intimate family celebration at home. Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her social media handle to share an inside glimpse of Diwali with her parents and brother Abhishek Bachchan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta dropped a picture-perfect family photo with her parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan leaned on Abhishek's shoulder and they all looked perfect. Abhishek opted for a pink kurta while Shweta is seen clad in red. Big B and Jaya could be seen in white and yellow.

