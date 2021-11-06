Newswrap, Nov 6: Tiger Shroff begins Ganapath Part 1 shooting, Khushi Kapoor’s birthday celebration & more

Tiger Shroff shoots for Ganapath Part 1 in the UK

Tiger had made heads turn when he was roped in for Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath Part 1. And while the movie has been one of the most anticipated movies, Tiger has begun shooting for the action thriller. He took to social media and shared a video from the project as he revealed that the first schedule of the movie has begun in the UK. To note, Tiger will be sharing the screen space with Kriti Sanon for the second time after Heropanti.

Khushi Kapoor celebrates her 21st birthday with Janhvi Kapoor & friends

As Khushi Kapoor turned 21 lately, the young actress is having an extended celebration. After celebrating it with the family, Khushi was seen ringing her big day with sister Janhvi Kapoor. The latter took to social media to give a glimpse of Khushi’s rooftop birthday bash. While Khushi channelled her inner barbie for the party, the birthday girl looked stunning in a baby pink corset dress as they posed with friends like Orhan, Akshat Rajan and others. Janhvi captioned the post as, “HBC my ladoo baby”.

Sara Ali Khan’s note for Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj

As the nation is busy celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj, Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared a beautiful pic of the Pataudi prince and wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! P.S you’re the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon”.

Alia Bhatt to announce her Hollywood debut soon?

Alia Bhatt, who has been one of the leading ladies in Bollywood, is planning to venture into Hollywood soon. According to media reports, Alia is now in talks with a Hollywood Studio and may soon close a deal. While the details about the project are not known yet, it is reported that Alia is likely to make the big announcement early in 2022.

Kanika Dhillon becomes mother to a baby boy

Renowned writer Kanika Dhillon, who had married Himanshu Sharma early this year, is now a proud mother of a baby boy. She shared the news on social media and gave a glimpse of her little munchkin. On the other hand, she also shared a picture from her pregnancy journey expressing her gratitude towards people who had helped her during her pregnancy.

